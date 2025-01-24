TÜRKİYE
PKK terror group kills two Iraqi border guards
The terrorist attack occurred in the Zakho district near the border with Türkiye.
PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive
January 24, 2025

The PKK terrorist group has killed two Iraqi border guards and injured another in a deadly attack in Iraq’s Duhok province, Iraq's interior ministry said on Friday.

The attack occurred in the Zakho district, where the terrorist group has an active presence.

"When the Iraqi border forces were carrying out their duties securing the Iraqi-Turkish border... they were fired at by terrorists from the banned PKK organisation," the interior ministry said in a statement.

A border guard official said that the guards were patrolling a village near the Turkish border when the "shooting and clashes" with the PKK terrorist group took place.

Last year, Baghdad listed PKK as a banned organisation.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye. To combat this threat, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022, targeting PKK hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of local residents.

The PKK, which has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, is classified as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU. YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Since the fall of Bashar al Assad's regime, the PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a “terrorist corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

