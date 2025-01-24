The PKK terrorist group has killed two Iraqi border guards and injured another in a deadly attack in Iraq’s Duhok province, Iraq's interior ministry said on Friday.

The attack occurred in the Zakho district, where the terrorist group has an active presence.

"When the Iraqi border forces were carrying out their duties securing the Iraqi-Turkish border... they were fired at by terrorists from the banned PKK organisation," the interior ministry said in a statement.

A border guard official said that the guards were patrolling a village near the Turkish border when the "shooting and clashes" with the PKK terrorist group took place.

Last year, Baghdad listed PKK as a banned organisation.