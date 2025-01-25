The Sudanese army has said it broke a siege of its headquarters in Khartoum by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which had encircled it since war broke out in April 2023.

In a statement on Friday, the army said troops in Bahri (Khartoum North) and Omdurman across the Nile River had "merged with our forces stationed at the General Command of the Armed Forces".

A military source confirmed that "the arrival of the forces from Bahri completely lifted the siege on the command".

The army added that it had "expelled" the RSF from the Jaili oil refinery north of the capital, the country's largest, which the paramilitary had claimed control of since the start of the war.

The RSF in a statement rejected the Sudanese army's claims it had advanced as "propaganda" designed to boost morale, and accused the army of spreading falsehoods through doctored videos.

Fighting around the refinery set the sprawling complex ablaze, satellite data analysed by The Associated Press on Saturday showed, sending thick, black polluted smoke over the country's capital.

The refinery is owned by Sudan's government and the state-run China National Petroleum Corp.,

Since the outbreak of the war with Sudan's army in April 2023, the RSF had encircled both the Signal Corps in Khartoum North and the General Command of the Armed Forces, its headquarters just south across the Blue Nile river.

A military source had previously told AFP news agency the army was advancing closer to Khartoum North, following days of military operations aimed at dislodging the RSF from fortified positions in the city.

This comes around two weeks after the army reclaimed the Al-Jazira state capital Wad Madani, just south of Khartoum, securing a key crossroads between the capital and surrounding states.