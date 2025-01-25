Thirteen soldiers from two African nations on a peacekeeping mission in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were killed in separate clashes with rebels, officials said.

Malawi Defense Force (MDF) spokesperson Maj. Emmanuel Mlelemba said on Saturday that three Malawian soldiers were killed Friday during an ambush by rebels. Arrangements are underway to repatriate the soldiers and give them a “befitting burial,” Mlelemba told reporters in Lilongwe.

Separately, the South African National Defense Union (Sandu) confirmed Saturday that three of its members were killed and 14 others injured in clashes with M23 rebels.

The South African soldiers were killed while Defense Minister Angie Motshekga was visiting Congo.

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) has not yet issued an official statement. When contacted, a spokesperson said details would be released soon.

Related What's happening in DRC and why it matters

Almost 6M people have died in conflicts