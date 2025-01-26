Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad reacted with defiance on Sunday to a plan floated by US President Donald Trump to "clean out" Gaza, as a fragile truce aimed at permanently ending Israeli aggression entered its second week.

Meanwhile, a dispute linked to the latest prisoner swap under the truce deal led to vast crowds of Palestinians jamming a coastal road after they were blocked from returning to the enclave's north.

The swap saw four Israeli women captives, all soldiers, and 200 Palestinian prisoners released on Saturday to joyful scenes, in the second such exchange so far.

After 15 months of war, Trump said Gaza had become a "demolition site", adding he had spoken to Jordan's King Abdullah II about moving Palestinians out of the territory.

"I'd like Egypt to take people. And I'd like Jordan to take people," Trump told reporters, adding he expected to talk to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Sunday.

Most Palestinians in Gaza are refugees or their descendants.

For Palestinians, any attempt to move them from Gaza would evoke dark historical memories of what is called the "Nakba" or catastrophe -- the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation 75 years ago.

Warning against any 'forced displacement'

Egypt has previously warned against any "forced displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza into the Sinai desert, which Sisi said could jeopardise the peace treaty Egypt signed with Israel in 1979.

Jordan is already home to around 2.3 million registered Palestinian refugees, according to the United Nations.

"You're talking about probably a million and half people, and we just clean out that whole thing," Trump said of Gaza, whose population is about 2.4 million.