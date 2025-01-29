US President Donald Trump intends to withdraw hundreds of American troops from Syria, according to Israeli media.

Israel's official public broadcasting, Kan, reported on Tuesday that "senior White House officials conveyed a message to their Israeli counterparts indicating that President Trump intends to pull US troops from Syria."

It added that "the withdrawal of American forces from Syria will raise significant concerns in Tel Aviv."

According to a Pentagon announcement in December, the US has some 2,000 troops deployed in Syria.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who visited the occupied Mount Hermon in Syria on Tuesday, emphasising Israel's intent to maintain a military presence there indefinitely following its occupation last month.

"We will not allow hostile forces to establish a foothold in the security zone south of Syria, from here to the Sweida-Damascus axis. We will act against any threat," said Katz.