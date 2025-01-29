US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order barring federal support for "gender-affirming" medical care for people under the age of 19, according to the White House.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another," Trump said on Tuesday, calling the treatments "destructive and life-altering."

The directive instructs federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, to end coverage for such care under Medicaid, TRICARE and other federal insurance programmes.

It also urges the Justice Department to pursue litigation and draft legislation opposing "gender-affirming" medical practices for minors.