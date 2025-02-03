US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is cutting future funding to South Africa over alleged land confiscation and mistreatment of "certain classes of people."

"South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. It is a bad situation that the Radical Left Media doesn't want to so much as mention. A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said the US will halt all funding to the country until a thorough investigation into the matter is completed.

"The United States won't stand for it; we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" he wrote.

Later, in a briefing with journalists, Trump said that South Africa's "leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things" without giving examples.

"So that's under investigation right now. We'll make a determination, and until such time as we find out what South Africa is doing — they're taking away land and confiscating land, and actually they're doing things that are perhaps far worse than that."