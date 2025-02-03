WORLD
2 MIN READ
Norway's Bodo/Glimt donates Maccabi Tel Aviv match revenue to Gaza
Bodo/Glimt beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-1 in last week's Europa League clash.
Norway's Bodo/Glimt donates Maccabi Tel Aviv match revenue to Gaza
Norway was among the first Western countries to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
February 3, 2025

Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt have announced donating ticket revenues from the January 23 UEFA Europa League game against Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Glimt cannot, and will not, be unaffected by the suffering and violations of international law that are taking place in other parts of the world," read a club statement on Saturday.

"We will donate all the ordinary ticket revenues from the home game against Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Red Cross and earmark aid work in Gaza. This amounts to NOK 735,000 ($65,000) - and is donated by all of us."

Bodo/Glimt beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-1 in the clash, to be placed ninth with 14 points in the standings.

Recommended

Norway, along with Spain and Ireland, recognised the state of Palestine in May 2024.

It was among the first Western countries to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 47,000 people since October 7, 2023 and reduced much of the enclave to ruins.

A truce took hold on January 19 this year after months of mediation from Qatar, the US and Egypt.

RelatedHow much longer will Israeli football's culture of hate remain unchecked?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF