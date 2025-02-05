The United States Department of Defense is drafting plans to withdraw all US troops from Syria within 30, 60, or 90 days, two US defence officials told NBC News.

According to the officials, President Donald Trump and officials close to him recently showed interest in withdrawing troops from Syria, prompting the Pentagon to start drafting plans for a complete pullout within 30, 60, or 90 days.

Meanwhile, Trump’s newly appointed national security adviser, Mike Waltz, spent last Friday at the US Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida and there, he met with senior military leaders and received briefings on the Middle East, the defence officials said.

A White House official stated that the potential reduction of US forces in Syria was not a subject of the briefings or the purpose of Waltz’s visit.

'Not involved'