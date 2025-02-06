WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea blocks DeepSeek over data concerns
South Korea blocked DeepSeek on work devices after the Chinese AI firm ignored a data watchdog inquiry, joining countries such as France and Italy in questioning its data practices amid rising AI security concerns.
South Korea blocks DeepSeek over data concerns
South Korea, along with countries such as France and Italy, have asked questions about DeepSeek's data practices. / Photo: AP
February 6, 2025

South Korean ministries and police have said they were blocking DeepSeek's access to work computers after the Chinese AI startup did not respond to a data watchdog request about how it manages user information.

South Korea's police said on Thursday that they had blocked access to DeepSeek, while the trade ministry said that access had been temporarily restricted on all its PCs.

DeepSeek launched its R1 chatbot last month, claiming it matches the capacity of artificial intelligence pace-setters in the United States for a fraction of the investment, upending the global industry.

South Korea, along with countries such as France and Italy, have asked questions about DeepSeek's data practices, submitting a written request for information about how the company handles user information.

But after DeepSeek failed to respond to an enquiry from South Korea's data watchdog, a slew of ministries confirmed on Thursday they were taking steps to limit access to prevent potential leaks of sensitive information through generative AI services.

"Blocking measures for DeepSeek have been implemented specifically for military work-related PCs with Internet," a defence ministry official said.

RelatedChinese startup DeepSeek shakes up AI landscape with budget model

'Implemented measures'

Recommended

The ministry, which oversees active-duty soldiers deployed against the nuclear-armed North, has also "reiterated the security precautions regarding the use of generative AI for each unit and soldier, taking into account security and technical concerns," it added.

The trade ministry said it took the move as DeepSeek "has not responded to The Personal Information Protection Commission's inquiry."

The country's finance ministry also said it had "implemented measures to prohibit the leakage of personal and confidential information to DeepSeek for all employees."

Last week, Italy launched an investigation into DeepSeek's R1 model and blocked it from processing Italian users' data.

Australia has also banned DeepSeek from all government devices on the advice of security agencies.

DeepSeek has said it used less-advanced H800 chips - permitted for sale to China until 2023 under US export controls - to power its large learning model.

South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are key suppliers of advanced chips used in AI servers.

RelatedTrove of sensitive DeepSeek data exposed to open internet — cyber firm
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF