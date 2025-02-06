South Korean ministries and police have said they were blocking DeepSeek's access to work computers after the Chinese AI startup did not respond to a data watchdog request about how it manages user information.

South Korea's police said on Thursday that they had blocked access to DeepSeek, while the trade ministry said that access had been temporarily restricted on all its PCs.

DeepSeek launched its R1 chatbot last month, claiming it matches the capacity of artificial intelligence pace-setters in the United States for a fraction of the investment, upending the global industry.

South Korea, along with countries such as France and Italy, have asked questions about DeepSeek's data practices, submitting a written request for information about how the company handles user information.

But after DeepSeek failed to respond to an enquiry from South Korea's data watchdog, a slew of ministries confirmed on Thursday they were taking steps to limit access to prevent potential leaks of sensitive information through generative AI services.

"Blocking measures for DeepSeek have been implemented specifically for military work-related PCs with Internet," a defence ministry official said.

'Implemented measures'