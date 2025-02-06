UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the dire situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and said, "It is time for peace."

Guterres described the situation as "deeply concerning," and told reporters on Thursday at the UN headquarters in New York that "we are at a pivotal moment and it is time to rally together for peace."

Saying that a summit will take place in Tanzania with the East African Community and South African Development Community leaders, Guterres said the focus will be the M23 rebels' attacks and clashes with the Congolese military.

"Next week, in Addis Ababa, I will take part in a summit-level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council where this crisis will also be front and center," he announced on Thursday, emphasising his "special appeal for peace."

Guterres stressed that the threat by armed groups in Congo as well as clashes with the M23 have led to an "enormous human toll," where thousands of civilians have been killed and many forcibly displaced.

"The humanitarian situation in and around Goma is perilous," he said, adding that "health care facilities are overwhelmed."

He reported that basic services like schools, water, electricity and phone lines are "severely limited," and "the conflict continues to rage in South Kivu and risks engulfing the entire region."

"My message is clear: Silence the guns. Stop the escalation. Respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Uphold international human rights law and international humanitarian law. There is no military solution," he said.