WORLD
3 MIN READ
US will not send troops to Ukraine: Pentagon chief
Department of Defense chief Pete Hegseth says the US hopes for a 'rapid peace deal in Ukraine'.
US will not send troops to Ukraine: Pentagon chief
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits the headquarters of US European Command and Africa Command at Kelly Barracks in Stuttgart Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. / Photo: AP
February 11, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that the US will not send its troops to Ukraine, which is now on the eve of the third anniversary of the Russia-led war.

"We are not sending US troops to Ukraine," Hegseth told reporters on Tuesday in Stuttgart, Germany, where he is visiting senior military leaders at US European Command and US Africa Command headquarters, as well as service members stationed in Germany.

His next stop will be Brussels, where he will attend a NATO defence ministers meeting and Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

At his first NATO ministerial with allied counterparts, Hegseth will engage with NATO allies and partners to discuss the need to boost allied defence spending, increase European leadership, and expand defence industrial base capacity on both sides of the Atlantic.

RelatedTrump plan to end Ukraine war must prevent Russian aggression — Zelenskyy

"And with hopefully a rapid peace deal in Ukraine, which the President (Donald Trump) is committed to delivering, we can then review force posture and encourage as you're going to see tomorrow ... at the Ukraine contact group and the NATO ministerial, we're going to have a straight talk with our friends," he said.

Recommended

Turning to NATO countries' spending on defence, Hegseth said the US needs to spend "more" than it did under the Biden administration, which ended in January.

Asked whether he thinks that the US should spend 5 percent of its GDP on defence, he said: "At a minimum, we should not go below 3 percent."

About border security, Hegseth said "the biggest threat" is securing the border, "which we are addressing rapidly."

"You don't have a country if you don't have borders ... but as far as external threats, there's just no doubt the Communist Chinese ambitions are robust," he added.

Asked whether American forces in Europe will be cut and shifted to the Pacific with a focus on China, Hegseth said: "There are no plans right now in the making to cut anything."

Related'Ridiculous war' — Trump hints at talks with Zelenskyy next week
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City