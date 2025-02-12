WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australia sanctions Russian entity, individuals over Medibank cyberattack
Canberra accuses Russian citizen of stealing information of 9.7M customers of health insurance company in 2022 cyberattack, leaking them on dark web.
Australia sanctions Russian entity, individuals over Medibank cyberattack
Canberra imposed sanctions on ZServers, and five Russians. / Photo: AP Archive
February 12, 2025

Australia has imposed sanctions on a Russian entity and five individuals over their alleged involvement in stealing the personal information of millions of customers of a private health insurance company in a major cyberattack in 2022.

In a joint statement with Defence Minister Richard Marles and Home Minister Tony Burke on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the attack affected millions of Medibank’s customers whose personal and sensitive medical information was stolen.

Canberra imposed sanctions on ZServers, and five Russians, including the entity owner Aleksandr Bolshakov, and employees Aleksandr Mishin, Ilya Sidorov, Dmitriy Bolshakov, and Igor Odintsov.

The Russian citizens were accused of stealing sensitive information of some 9.7 million customers of Medibank health insurance company and leaking them on the dark web.

"This is the first time that Australia has imposed cyber sanctions on an entity and the first time Australia has imposed sanctions on those providing the network infrastructure and services that make cyberattacks like this possible," it said in the statement.

Recommended

Under new sanctions, the government makes it a criminal offence to provide assets to ZServers or the five sanctioned individuals or to use or deal with their assets, with penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment or heavy fines.

The sanctions also ban individuals from entering Australia.

Last year, Australia also imposed sanctions on a Russian citizen Aleksandr Gennadie vich Ermakov over his alleged involvement in Medibank health insurance company cyberattack.

RelatedRussian hackers carried out cyberattack on Medibank: Australia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City