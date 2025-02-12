A far-right Austrian party leader declared the collapse of talks to form a government with a conservative party, telling the president in a letter that he had given up.

In a letter to Alexander Van der Bellen, Herbert Kickl, head of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), blamed the failure of talks with the Austrian People's Party (OVP) over cabinet portfolios.

The parties had been negotiating the formation of a new government for more than a month.

Kickl's press release included the letter he sent Wednesday criticizing the OVP for prioritising portfolios over other contentious issues, particularly the demand for the Finance and Defense ministries.

"Although we made many concessions to the OVP during the talks, the negotiations were ultimately unsuccessful, much to our regret," he said.