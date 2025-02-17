A delegation from the Taliban-led Afghan interim government was visiting Japan for the first time on Monday, in a rare diplomatic visit outside of the region.

The Afghan delegation left Kabul on Saturday, in a visit that local media said would last one week and included officials from the higher education, foreign affairs, and economy ministries.

"We seek dignified interaction with the world for a strong, united, advanced, prosperous, developed Afghanistan and to be an active member of the international community," Latif Nazari, a deputy minister at the Ministry of Economy who is part of the delegation, tweeted on Saturday.

The interim government of Afghanistan makes regular visits to neighbouring and regional countries, including in Central Asia, Russia and China.