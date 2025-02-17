US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have discussed plans for Gaza during a meeting, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"The Secretary underscored the importance of an arrangement for Gaza that contributes to regional security," Bruce said in a readout of the meeting between Rubio and the crown prince.

Rubio is visiting the Middle East after President Donald Trump angered the Arab world with a shocking proposal for the Palestinian residents of the war-torn enclave to be expelled and resettled in other Arab nations and for the US to occupy and lead in rebuilding it.

The two also reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire agreed last month between Israel and Hamas and discussed Syria, Lebanon and the Red Sea, Bruce said.

The Secretary also highlighted the 80th anniversary of the 1945 meeting between then-President Franklin Roosevelt and Saudi King Abdulaziz aboard the USS Quincy and expressed a commitment to deepening US-Saudi economic and defense cooperation, Bruce added.

Related Jordan doesn't rule out war with Israel if Palestinians are expelled en masse

Russia-US talks in the country