In pictures: Palestinians mark 500 days of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
After 500 days of carnage and fragile truce, over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza face uncertainty as Israel and its ally US remain firm in their stances to ethnically cleanse the enclave's population.
Palestinians accuse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "seeking any opportunity to destroy Gaza", which for years has been under a crippling Israeli-led blockade and, during the current war, a siege. / Photo: Reuters
February 18, 2025

Palestinians have marked 500 days of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza with protests in Israel demanding further progress on a ceasefire so all remaining captives can be returned from Gaza.

Abu Mursa and his family have been displaced more than a dozen times since the war began in October 2023, moving from place to place across the besieged Palestinian territory in a desperate attempt to stay safe, he said.

"It's been 500 days of humiliation, suffering and bloodshed," said the resident of northern Gaza, finally able to return home after a fragile ceasefire took hold on January 19.

"I just hope the ceasefire holds," he added. "There is only destruction around us."

Like the Abu Mursa family, nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been uprooted at least once during Israel's war in which Tel Aviv killed nearly 62,000 Palestinians, wounded another 110,000 and uprooted almost entire Gaza's residents, who now face another 1948-like Nakba (catastrophe in Arabic) as Israel and US work on a dangerous plan to ethnically cleanse all Palestinians in Gaza.

Witness Gaza's 500-day journey through these striking images.

