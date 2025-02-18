WORLD
Trump admin fires hundreds of FAA workers after deadly midair collision
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says less than 400 workers have been laid off, adding that no air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were fired.
The firings also came a few weeks after a mid-air collision near the Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, which killed at least 64 civilians and three soldiers. / Photo: AFP Archive
February 18, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration has fired fewer than 400 employees out of its workforce of 45,000, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, as questions rise around air traffic safety amid a spate of recent plane accidents.

Duffy posted on Monday the number of layoffs in a social media post message on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to a post by his Democratic predecessor Pete Buttigieg, who has been critical of the Trump administration's Department of Transportation.

"Less than 400 were let go, and they were all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago. Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go," Duffy wrote.

The Trump administration sent air traffic controllers buyout offers but later said they were not eligible, also declaring other safety officials, including TSA officers, ineligible. The FAA remains about 3,500 controllers short of targeted staffing levels.

The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union said on Saturday the FAA had fired several hundred probationary FAA employees.

The union said Monday it believed just under 300 FAA workers it represents were fired, including maintenance mechanics, aeronautical information specialists, aviation safety assistants and management and program assistants.

"These are positions that are vital to supporting public safety," a union spokeswoman said.

The FAA and Transportation Department have declined to say what jobs the fired workers held or why they were fired.

RelatedMany feared dead as passenger jet collides with military copter in US

Staff shortage

The disclosure came on the same day that Elon Musk's government downsizing team DOGE was visiting the FAA's Air Traffic Control command center in Warrenton, Virginia, Duffy said.

Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, on Monday slammed the Trump administration for firing FAA employees who inspect and maintain air traffic control communications, radio and computer systems - especially after a series of fatal crashes.

"The FAA is already short 800 technicians and these firings inject unnecessary risk into the airspace — in the aftermath of four deadly crashes in the last month," she said.

USDOT said on Monday that FAA "continues to hire and onboard air traffic controllers and safety professionals, including mechanics and others who support them."

Duffy said on X that the Trump administration plans to overhaul what he called "our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system."

The firings also came a few weeks after a mid-air collision near the Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, which killed at least 64 civilians and three soldiers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
