Israeli authorities have identified the detention locations of 64 Palestinians abducted from besieged Gaza following months of enforced disappearance, two rights organisations said.

The Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society published a list of 64 Palestinians from Gaza on Wednesday, saying in a joint statement that they had received responses from Israeli prison authorities regarding their locations.

"These responses specify the places where they are being held in Israeli prisons and military camps," they said.

They noted, however, that they have not received any information regarding additional detainees.

The 64 Palestinians are being held in Negev and Nafha prisons, the Sde Teiman and Saharonim detention facilities (southern Israel), Ofer Prison (central West Bank), Nitzan Prison (central Israel) and Naftali and Megiddo prisons (northern Israel).

The two organisations emphasised that the only official figure available for Gaza detainees is 1,802, a number acknowledged by the Israeli Prison Service in early February.

The detainees have been classified as "unlawful combatants," including women and children, while hundreds remain victims of enforced disappearance.