Peace not sustainable without economic progress, prosperity: Fidan at G20
"The role of the G20 as a geoeconomics stabiliser should be encouraged. As Türkiye, we are ready to contribute to this vision," says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The Turkish foreign minister says that the G20 could be more effective in shaping a more stable global order by recognising the connection between geoeconomics and geopolitics. / Photo: AA
February 21, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that peace cannot be sustained without being supported by economic development and prosperity.

Addressing the G20 foreign ministers' meeting on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa, Fidan said: "Peace is extremely fragile in Syria, Gaza, and many other regions of the world. Economic recovery and development efforts for these regions tend to be short-lived unless we offer realistic perspectives."

Emphasising that the G20 should "continue to be the top priority forum for international economic cooperation," Fidan said a series of steps should be taken with renewed determination to maintain the G20's resilience and relevance.

The Turkish official explained that these steps include "striving for a more inclusive and representative global governance system, particularly in the preservation of international peace and security," and "increasing the participation of developing economies and regional actors in decision-making processes."

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between the G20 and regional organisations such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the African Union.

"Especially in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East, promoting connectivity through regional economic corridors with the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor and the Development Road Project are key examples of this vision,” he said.

Fidan highlighted the importance of promoting fair burden-sharing in addressing migration and refugee crises as well as supporting countries hosting refugees with sustainable frameworks.

He also emphasised the need for better coordination to address food security, inflation, and supply chain disruptions.

Global efforts

The Turkish foreign minister said that the G20 could be more effective in shaping a more stable global order by recognising the connection between geoeconomics and geopolitics.

He pointed out that economic diplomacy channels could be used to build bridges between geopolitical divisions and overcome these splits.

"In this context, the role of the G20 as a geoeconomics stabiliser should be encouraged. As Türkiye, we are ready to contribute to this vision," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
