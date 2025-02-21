Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that peace cannot be sustained without being supported by economic development and prosperity.

Addressing the G20 foreign ministers' meeting on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa, Fidan said: "Peace is extremely fragile in Syria, Gaza, and many other regions of the world. Economic recovery and development efforts for these regions tend to be short-lived unless we offer realistic perspectives."

Emphasising that the G20 should "continue to be the top priority forum for international economic cooperation," Fidan said a series of steps should be taken with renewed determination to maintain the G20's resilience and relevance.

The Turkish official explained that these steps include "striving for a more inclusive and representative global governance system, particularly in the preservation of international peace and security," and "increasing the participation of developing economies and regional actors in decision-making processes."

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between the G20 and regional organisations such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the African Union.

"Especially in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East, promoting connectivity through regional economic corridors with the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor and the Development Road Project are key examples of this vision,” he said.

Fidan highlighted the importance of promoting fair burden-sharing in addressing migration and refugee crises as well as supporting countries hosting refugees with sustainable frameworks.