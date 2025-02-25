TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye nabs terrorist behind deadly 2013 terror attack
Dukanci assisted in smuggling explosives into Türkiye by sea and acquired vehicles to transport them for the attack in Reyhanli, a district in southern Hatay province, that killed 53 people.
Türkiye nabs terrorist behind deadly 2013 terror attack
MIT discovered that Temir Dukanci was hiding in Syria. / Photo: AA
February 25, 2025

The Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured one of the perpetrators of a deadly 2013 terrorist attack in southern Türkiye as he attempted to flee Syria for Lebanon.

According to security sources, MIT found that Temir Dukanci was hiding in Syria. Dukanci had assisted in smuggling explosives into Türkiye by sea and acquired vehicles to transport them for the attack in Reyhanli, a district in southern Hatay province, that killed 53 people.

The sources noted that Dukanci planned to assemble his terror network members in Lebanon to target Turkish diplomatic missions abroad and was seeking a forged passport to execute this plan.

Operation along Syria

Listed in the orange category on the Turkish Interior Ministry's list of those wanted for terrorism, Dukanci was captured during an operation along the Syria-Lebanon border and subsequently brought to Türkiye.

Recommended

Türkiye's wanted list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and grey.

MIT had previously brought other perpetrators of the Reyhanli attack to justice, capturing Yusuf Nazik in 2018 and Muhammed Dib Korali in January 2025 during operations in Syria.

On May 11, 2013, some 53 people were killed and many civilians injured in two separate bomb attacks in the Reyhanli district of southern Hatay province.

RelatedTürkiye neutralises 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit