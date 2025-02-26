Wednesday, February 26, 2025

1857 GMT — The United Nations reported that 40,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the occupied West Bank as Israeli raids continue.

"I just wanted to flag a statement from Mr. (Philippe) Lazzarini, head of UNRWA (UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees) who said that more than 50 people, including children, reportedly killed since the Israeli forces operation started five weeks ago in the West Bank," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Dujarric added that "destruction of public infrastructure, bulldozing of roads and access restrictions are seen to be commonplace now," particularly in the northern parts of the occupied territory.

More updates 👇

1847 GMT — US House committee told to use Hebrew term for Israeli-occupied West Bank: report

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast directed committee staff to refer to the Israeli-occupied West Bank by its Hebrew name, Judea and Samaria, according to a report.

The directive, which was sent to 50 Republican staffers, said the committee would use "Judea and Samaria" in formal correspondence, Axios reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of an internal committee memo.

Mast reportedly wrote that "in recognition of our unbreakable bond with Israel and the inherent right of the Jewish people to their ancient homeland, the House Foreign Affairs Committee will, from here forward, refer to the West Bank as Judea and Samaria in formal correspondence, communication and documentation."

The report came amid a move by Israel’s parliament earlier this month to approve a bill to replace the "West Bank" with "Judea and Samaria."

1721 GMT — Gaza ceasefire decision has to be made by Israel: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that a decision on how to move forward with the Gaza ceasefire has to be made by Israel.

1706 GMT — EU urges implementation of ICJ orders, condemns West Bank escalation

The EU on Wednesday called for the full implementation of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) orders regarding the situation in Gaza, 'strongly' condemning the escalation in the West Bank.

EU ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Lotte Knudsen's remarks came after UN human rights chief Volker Turk presented his annual report on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories—as part of the Human Rights Council in Geneva—highlighting grave violations and calling for independent investigations and accountability.

"The EU recalls the need to fully implement the ICJ orders, which are legally binding," she said while welcoming the recent increase in humanitarian aid entering Gaza since the ceasefire.

She reiterated the EU’s demand for unhindered humanitarian access, stressing the critical role of UN agencies, particularly UNRWA, in aid distribution.

1624 GMT — One killed in Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement, Lebanese media reported.

The strike targeted a car on the Hermel-Qasr Road, the state news agency NNA reported, without giving any further details.

Israeli drones continued to violate Lebanese airspace with reconnaissance flights over Beirut and its southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold. Drones also flew over several towns in southern Lebanon.

1619 GMT — Egypt rejects proposal for it to run Gaza as 'unacceptable'

Egypt rejected an Israeli opposition leader's proposal that it take over the administration of Gaza, calling the idea "unacceptable" and contrary to longstanding Egyptian and Arab policy.

"Any notions or proposals that circumvent the constants of the Egyptian and Arab stance (on Gaza)... are rejected and unacceptable," the official MENA news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf as saying, a day after Israel's Yair Lapid floated the idea.

In press remarks, Khallaf said any suggestions bypassing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state were "half-solutions" that risk prolonging the conflict rather than solving it. He said Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, were integral parts of the Palestinian territories that must be under "full Palestinian sovereignty and management".

1614 GMT — France urges Israel to show 'greatest restraint' in use of force in West Bank

France called on Israel to exercise the “greatest restraint” in its military raids in the northern West Bank, saying that intensified raids in the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas refugee camps have caused civilian casualties and mass displacement.

"France calls on the Israeli authorities to exercise the greatest restraint in the use of force and to ensure, in accordance with international humanitarian law, the protection of civilian populations," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry highlighted that Israeli military actions have already led to the displacement of 40,000 Palestinians from their homes. "France reiterates that any forced displacement of populations is contrary to international law and calls on the Israeli authorities to allow the rapid return to their homes of civilians displaced by these operations," it added.

1613 GMT — UN warns against annexation of Palestinian territories

The UN rights chief rejected the "proposals" for the annexation of or forced transfer from Palestinian territories, warning they posed a threat to the entire region.

"We must resist any normalisation of unlawful conduct, including proposals for annexation or forced transfer, which could threaten the peace and security of Palestinians and Israelis and of the wider region," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council.

1558 GMT — Prominent actors, directors, writers urge BBC to reinstate pulled documentary on Gaza

A host of prominent actors, directors, and writers—including Gary Lineker, Riz Ahmed, and Miriam Margolyes—have signed an open letter calling on the BBC to reinstate a documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone on iPlayer.

The documentary, which aired on BBC Two on Feb. 16, was removed from the streaming platform five days later while the broadcaster investigated concerns over the affiliations of some contributors.

The BBC said it had not been informed that one of the film’s key participants, 14-year-old Abdullah Al-Yazouri, is the son of Hamas’ deputy minister of agriculture.

The open letter, addressed to BBC Chairman Samir Shah, Director General Tim Davie, and Director of Content Charlotte Moore, urges the corporation to stand by the film, describing it as “an essential piece of journalism” offering a rare perspective on Palestinian children’s experiences.

1433 GMT — EU lawmakers denied entry to Israel call for bloc's strong response

Two EU lawmakers, who were denied entry to Israel and sent back to Europe shortly after landing in the country on Monday, called for a "strong" response to the Israeli action.

Lynn Boylan, head of the European Parliament’s EU-Palestine delegation, and French-Palestinian lawmaker Rima Hassan were travelling from Brussels to Palestine via Israel for discussions with Palestinian authorities.

Upon arrival at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, they were denied entry and deported to Belgium after hours of questioning.

Israel’s Interior Ministry said Hassan was barred from entry for boycotting the country but provided no reason for denying Boylan entry.

Speaking to Anadolu, Irish MEP Boylan said Israeli authorities had received all required permits and documents weeks in advance but provided no explanation for their treatment at the airport.

1356 GMT — No public ceremony for handover of bodies: Hamas

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian movement will not hold a public ceremony for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday.

"The handover will take place without public presence to prevent the occupation from finding any pretext for delay or obstruction," the official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to discuss the matter.

1325 GMT — West Bank 'becoming a battlefield' with dozens dead — UN

The West Bank is facing an "alarming spillover" of the Gaza war, the head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees said, with dozens killed since Israel expanded its operations there last month.

"The West Bank is becoming a battlefield," Philippe Lazzarini warned on X, saying that "more than 50 people, including children, have been reported killed since the Israeli forces' operation started".

"This must end," he added.

1219 GMT — Gaza reconstruction needs political clarity, stability: UAE's Gargash

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to UAE's president, said a Gaza reconstruction plan cannot happen without a clear path to a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestine.

Investment in the project would need political stability, he added in remarks to the Investopia 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi.

"Gaza does need a reconstruction plan, a massive one, but that reconstruction plan cannot really take place without a clear path to a two-state solution. So, clearly here, you need political stability of a roadmap in order for these big investments to come to place," Gargash said.

1215 GMT — Arab League chief decries Israeli strikes in Syria

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit denounced Israeli air strikes in Syria as a "provocative escalation" that seeks to exploit Syria’s political transition to establish “an illegal and illegitimate reality.”

In a statement, Aboul Gheit called the strikes that targeted the towns of Al-Kiswah in Damascus countryside and Izraa in Daraa in southern Syria on Tuesday night a "reckless provocation and an escalation aimed at taking advantage of Syria’s transition to impose an illegal and illegitimate reality."

"Israel’s occupation of any Syrian land is a violation of international law," he said, calling on the international community to take a clear stance against the “unjustified aggression, which seeks to ignite regional tensions and obstruct Syria’s political transition.”

He reaffirmed the Arab League’s solidarity with Syria in the face of Israeli attacks and "blatant attempts to sow discord."

1143 GMT — Next swap deal with Israel will use 'new mechanism': Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for the bodies of Israeli prisoners would take place through "a new mechanism" that guaranteed Israel's compliance.

The date for the exchange would be announced at the right time, a Hamas statement added.

Hamas also said it had not received a proposal about the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal despite its readiness to proceed with it to complete all the phases.

An Egyptian source had said mediators have reached a deal to release Palestinian prisoners who were originally set to be freed by Israeli authorities last Saturday, along with the handover of Israeli hostages' bodies by Hamas.

1050 GMT — Deal reached to receive bodies of four Gaza hostages: Israel

Israel has reached an agreement with mediators for the return of the bodies of four Israeli captives held in Gaza, the office of PM Benjamin Netanyahu said.