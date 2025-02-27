Türkiye has submitted a statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) outlining Israel's obligations regarding the activities of the United Nations (UN) and UN agencies in occupied Palestinian territories.

According to sources from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Türkiye is expected to provide a written statement in response to the UN General Assembly's request on December 19, 2024, for an advisory opinion from the ICJ regarding "the obligations of Israel concerning the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organisations, and third states."

Sources indicated that the written statement would be submitted on Thursday through Türkiye's embassy in The Hague.

The sources noted that Türkiye served as a co-sponsor of this UN General Assembly resolution, which was initiated by Norway, and that the deadline for submitting written statements to the ICJ is February 28.

Türkiye's written statement emphasises three key issues: the responsibilities of UN member states, the privileges and immunities of the UN, and Israel's obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement points out that member states' responsibilities are outlined in the UN Charter, which requires them to resolve international disputes peacefully and refrain from threatening or using force against other states. It also notes that member states are obligated to implement binding UN Security Council resolutions and cooperate with the UN in maintaining international peace and security.