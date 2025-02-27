US-funded projects worldwide, including those providing lifesaving care for millions of people around the world from Sudan to South Africa, have received termination notices sending shockwaves around the global aid community.

The latest cancellations came on Thursday as US President Donald Trump's administration nears completion of a review to ensure that grants are aligned with his "America First" agenda after ordering a 90-day pause on all foreign aid in January to assess whether projects were consistent with his policy aims.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had dismissed concerns that Washington was ending foreign aid, saying waivers had been provided to life-saving services.

Only weeks later, the Trump administration decided to terminate more than 90 percent of the programmes globally, according to a February 25 court document, including many that were initially covered by waivers such as work addressing HIV as well as wider health programmes. It is unclear whether the projects can be reinstated.

Major United Nations health programmes were among those to get termination notices, including UNAIDS, the Stop TB Partnership and Scaling Up Nutrition as well as projects helping millions of forcibly displaced people.

"We are hit, but we will continue to be there," Lucica Ditiu, Stop TB's executive director, said.

Ditiu said that the group has different sources of funding it would use for procuring TB tests and treatments, but that it would have to terminate contracts with 140 partners around the world, many of which provide services including helping TB patients get diagnosed and stay on treatment.

Related Trump administration removes nearly all USAID workers worldwide

'US funding cuts are dismantling the system'

Some 10,000 USAID contracts with NGOs and others were terminated in the Trump administration's move, InterAction said, "effectively crippling American foreign assistance."

Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council, said she was appalled after receiving more than 20 termination notices for projects across a range of countries including Sudan, Yemen and Colombia.

"Not only are these terminations egregious breaches of contracts, but they endanger the lives of millions of the world's most vulnerable people," Slente said, adding that the decision would hit forcibly displaced people in conflict zones.

A global non-profit with projects on malaria and newborn health, among other areas, said the majority of its contracts had been cancelled. Smaller organisations were also hit, such as Khana in Cambodia, a TB and HIV organisation and many organisations working on HIV and AIDs in South Africa.

It is unclear how many organisations worldwide were affected, or exactly what the criteria were for termination.