Turkish defence technology giant Baykar – the maker of the globally recognised Bayraktar drones – has acquired Piaggio Aerospace in a move that could reshape Europe’s defence and aerospace landscape.

The deal marks a critical milestone in Türkiye’s steady march toward defence-industrial globalisation — and a strategic deepening of Turkish-European defence cooperation.

The deal comes at a pivotal moment for NATO – and Europe – as it seeks to improve defence capabilities amid growing global geopolitical tensions and realignment of forces.

Türkiye, a NATO member with the second-largest military in the transatlantic bloc, is expected to play a crucial role in the ambitious programme.

With ongoing talks between the US and Türkiye at a crucial stage, Ankara is also likely to rejoin the F-35 project .

While Baykar is now a name synonymous with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the 140-year-old Italian aviation firm is known for its legacy in business jets, engines, and unmanned aircraft systems.

The acquisition , formalised during a high-profile signing ceremony in Italy last week, was approved under Italy’s ‘Golden Power’ regulatory framework, designed to safeguard companies deemed of national strategic importance.

The event was attended by Italy’s Minister of Enterprises and Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar among others.

A strategic realignment

For Türkiye, a NATO member with increasing industrial clout, the deal is emblematic of its ambitions to position its defence sector as not only a regional player but also a transcontinental force in the strategic industrial base of Europe.

Suay Nilhan Acikalin, an associate professor and leading Turkish academic specialising in international relations, says the deal is the culmination of a long-evolving bilateral cooperation between Baykar and Piaggio. But more importantly, it is a showcase of the Turkish defence industry’s phenomenal progress.

"First and foremost, it is highly significant that Türkiye has now entered into such a partnership with one of the leading defence industry players of Italy — a NATO and EU member state, and one of Europe’s most strategic countries, especially after Poland,” she tells TRT World.

“Second, this acquisition should not be seen merely as an ordinary defence industry collaboration. It reflects both a joint production initiative and a milestone that illustrates just how far Türkiye’s defence industry has advanced."

Indeed, Türkiye’s defence sector — led by companies such as Baykar , Aselsan , Roketsan , and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) — has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past two decades.

Once heavily reliant on foreign procurement, Türkiye has built a sophisticated indigenous capability, especially in unmanned systems, tactical drones, air defence, and naval platforms.

The acquisition of Piaggio, however, marks an evolution from exporting defence products to owning and operating manufacturing infrastructure within Europe.

“The exponential growth of Türkiye’s defence ecosystem is a strong indicator that Turkish defence technology will play an increasingly central role in ensuring the security of Europe and the wider region,” Acikalin says.

“It signals the emergence of new and meaningful strategic partnerships between Türkiye and its neighbours.”

From licensed production to strategic ownership

Arda Mevlutoglu, a defence analyst and aerospace policy expert, places the Baykar–Piaggio deal in a much longer historical context.