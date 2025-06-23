Iran has launched a barrage of missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran late on Sunday.

The strikes, announced by Iranian state television Press TV on Monday, marked the start of what Iranian officials are calling Operation Bashayer Al-Fath, or Annunciation of Victory.

“Iranian Armed Forces carried out a destructive and powerful missile attack on Al Udeid base in Qatar in response to US aggression,” according to Iranian media.

The number of missiles launched was equal to “the number of bombs the US used in its attack on our nuclear facilities,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said.

Here is a roundup of the key reactions:

United Nations

The UN warned against further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

"I haven't seen the reports you mentioned. But, obviously, any increase in military activities or continued retaliation, as the secretary-general (Antonio Guterres) warned, just increases destabilisation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference.

Dujarric also warned that the latest escalation "pushes us deeper into what he (Guterres) referred to yesterday as this rathole of retaliation."

Asked whether UN personnel based in Qatar had been ordered to move, he said: "I have not heard of any movement."

Qatar

Qatar condemned Iran’s missile strike on the US air base located on its territory, calling the attack a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty and airspace.

The Gulf state said it reserves the right to respond in line with international law, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on X following a missile attack by Iran in retaliation for weekend US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Majed al-Ansari expressed Qatar’s “strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard,” calling it “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter.”

He stressed that “Qatar reserves the right to respond proportionately and directly to this blatant aggression, in accordance with international law.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia lambasted Iran for its "unjustifiable" attack, offering to deploy "all its capabilities" to support Doha, with whom it has had fraught relations in the past.

Riyadh said it "condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Iran against the sisterly State of Qatar... This is unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances. The Kingdom affirms its solidarity and full support for... Qatar and offers all its capabilities to support the sisterly State of Qatar in any measures it takes," Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement.