At first glance, it's difficult to imagine a more unexpected alliance: Israel, a traditional US ally, actively lobbies for the preservation of Russian military presence in Syria. This situation seemingly contradicts decades of tense relations between Tel Aviv and Moscow, especially during the Soviet era.

However, in today's turbulent and chaotic world, particularly within the Middle East landscape where Bashar al Assad's regime was recently overthrown and a new government came to power, Israel views Russia as a stabilising factor that helps maintain the regional balance of power.

TRT has previously reported multiple times on Russia's desire to maintain its bases in Syria. To make a long story short: this is essential for Moscow to both preserve its international prestige and support its military operations in Africa. The Syrian facilities serve as a crucial logistical hub for supplying Russian forces on the African continent.

Netanyahu's pragmatic approach

In the silent corridors of the Kremlin, the footsteps of Israeli Major General Roman Gofman, military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recently echoed. His mission to Moscow wasn't widely publicised but was important for Israel's security strategy. According to reports, Gofman conducted a series of meetings with Russian officials, seeking to strengthen cooperation between the countries amid the transforming Syrian issue.

According to the Israeli media sources familiar with the content of these negotiations, Israel views the Russian presence in Syria as a factor of regional stability and aims to maintain the existing status quo.

Gofman's visit is just part of the notable warming between Moscow and Tel Aviv recently. Another significant step was Israel's invitation to the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany. Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not plan to personally attend the event, Israel will be represented by Ambassador Simona Halperin, which is a significant diplomatic gesture.

In her comments to Russian media, Halperin emphasised the unchanging historical position of Israel: "Historical facts do not change due to geopolitical or other circumstances. In 2017, the Israeli Knesset decided that May 9 would be recognised as Victory Day."

Lobbying in Washington

According to recent Reuters reports, Israeli officials are conducting an active campaign, persuading the US to allow Russia to maintain military bases in Syria—the Mediterranean naval base in Tartus province and the Khmeimim air base in Latakia.

"Israel is lobbying the US for keeping Syria weak and decentralised, including allowing Russia to retain its military bases there to counter Türkiye’s growing influence in the country," four sources familiar with the efforts said .

Notably, during meetings with American officials, the Israeli delegation spoke so positively about the Russian presence that it caused surprise among the participants. Some American representatives objected that Türkiye, as a NATO member, would be a better guarantor of Israel's security. However, Israeli officials were "adamant" in their disagreement.

UN voting and strategic changes

A telling episode was the recent vote in the UN General Assembly, where Israel voted together with Russia and the US against a resolution supporting Ukraine. Recall that on February 25, Israel voted against a resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. This step reflects the cynical position of Israeli foreign policy, for which principles and values mean nothing, and leadership is exercised only depending on immediate interests.

Also, to understand these rapid geopolitical changes, one must consider the complex dynamics of the Syrian conflict. After the fall of the Assad's regime, Syria came under the control of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) led by Ahmed Alsharaa. Türkiye’s has supported the Syrian opposition from the beginning, thus quickly becoming a key ally of the new Syrian government.

Why does Israel prefer Russia to Türkiye?

Israel's strategic interests in this situation are determined by several factors.

First, Russia has maintained a relatively stable and predictable military presence in Syria since 2015. This stability is valuable for Israel, which prefers to deal with a predictable actor rather than a power vacuum that irreconcilable forces might fill.

There exists a conflict prevention mechanism between Israel and Russia in Syrian airspace. This agreement allows Israel to conduct air strikes on targets in Syria without Russian interference. If Russian bases were replaced by, say, Turkish forces, this freedom of action could vanish.

Notably, cooperation between Israel and Russia was evident even during Assad's regime. Russia's air defence systems deployed in Syria, including advanced S-300 and S-400 complexes, were never activated against Israeli military aircraft conducting hundreds of strikes on Iranian and Syrian targets. This tacit "non-aggression agreement" allowed Israel to protect its security interests without entering into direct conflict with Russia.