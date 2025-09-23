Most UN Security Council members have denounced Israel's continued carnage in besieged Gaza and urged an immediate ceasefire, while the US once again voiced solidarity with Israel.

Calling the situation in Gaza "one of the greatest challenges to international peace and security," South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho-hyun, as term president of the Security Council, said: "The immense scale of human suffering and the implications for regional stability demand our urgent and united attention."

His remarks were made during a session on the Palestinian question, convened at the request of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members of the council: Algeria, Guyana, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, and Somalia.

Saying that Seoul was "deeply alarmed by Israel's ground operation to seize control of Gaza City," he said it risks "further exacerbating an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis."

He reiterated that a "two-state solution is the only viable pathway" to peace.

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said Gaza had become "a textbook example of failure of the international community," stressing that it is "the deadliest place for children, the deadliest place for humanitarian and medical workers, and the deadliest place for journalists."

She urged the council to "not let our collective future be defined by the stain of the Gaza genocide. Act now."

'Incomprehensible, inhumane, and utterly unjustifiable'

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf described the situation as a "full-fledged genocidal campaign," and said Israel is seeking to "undermine any prospect for the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state" while pursuing "the myth of Greater Israel."

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper denounced Israel's invasion of Gaza City as "incomprehensible, inhumane, and utterly unjustifiable."

"We need a ceasefire now. We need the release of all the hostages. We need the immediate restoration of aid and support for medical care," she urged.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the Danish foreign minister, said Israel's assaults had created "a humanitarian catastrophe of unbearable scale," adding that "the keys to recognition of the Palestinian state should no longer lie in the hands of the Israeli government."