An Israeli parliamentary committee has declined to act against a right-wing lawmaker who has issued calls to “burn Gaza” and described Palestinians in abusive terms, sparking controversy and exposing itself to charges of double standard.

The reason cited by the Knesset Ethics Committee for taking a lenient view of the offensive comments by Deputy Speaker Nissim Vaturi: the remarks were merely an expression of political ideology and any censure would amount to undermining freedom of speech.

The same committee, however, has repeatedly censured or suspended lawmakers for speaking out against Israeli offensives in Gaza.

Hadash-Ta’al member of the Knesset (MK) Ofer Cassif had complained to the committee against Vaturi, of the Likud party, for his series of calls to “burn Gaza” since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

In February, Vaturi escalated the rhetoric, saying on Israeli radio: “Israel needs to separate the children and women and kill the adults in Gaza — we are being too considerate.”

He also described Palestinians as “scoundrels”, “subhumans”, and “outcasts”.

Yet in a ruling earlier this month, the Knesset Ethics Committee declined to discipline Vaturi. The committee acknowledged that his remarks “do not add respect to the Knesset as an institution”, particularly given his leadership role, but concluded : “Due to the importance of safeguarding freedom of speech, there is no justification for ruling that he violated the ethics rules.”

However, this defence stands in contrast to the committee’s earlier decisions.

In November 2024, the committee imposed the harshest penalty in its history — a six-month suspension from the Knesset — on Cassif after he joined proceedings at the International Court of Justice and accused Israel of war crimes in Gaza.

Cassif, a leftist politician and one of the few Jewish lawmakers to criticise Israel’s war on Gaza, has referred to Israel’s bombardment of the Palestinian territory as a “genocidal massacre” — a comment for which he was also previously suspended from parliamentary activity and denied two weeks’ pay.

“Such is the state of the so-called democracy in Israel that those who chant their support for genocide and celebrate the killing of innocents are considered heroes, while those who fight for justice and peace are persecuted as ‘traitors’,” Cassif said following the ruling, calling it “the utmost example of political censorship amidst the escalating fascistation of Israeli society.”

Earlier, the Knesset Ethics Committee had dismissed a complaint by Cassif against Deputy Speaker Hanoch Milwidsky of the Likud party, who had voiced support — during a debate with Ta’al MK Ahmad Tibi — for Israeli soldiers documented for abusing and sexually assaulting Palestinian detainees.

A pattern of unequal enforcement

Arab lawmakers, too, have faced repeated disciplinary measures. MK Iman Khatib-Yassin was suspended for a month and denied two weeks' salary for questioning unverified claims of rape and beheadings during the October 7 attack.