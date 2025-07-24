The United States is pulling its delegation from Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Doha, one that included the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced the decision on Thursday, blaming “Hamas’ response.”

The development comes at a time when Israel is facing global condemnation for starving Palestinians through an unrelenting blockade of Gaza.

Rights groups are also asking for the dismantling of the US-backed GHF, which is accused of killing aid-seeking Palestinians in Gaza and termed an aid death trap by the United Nations.

The UN and several humanitarian organisations have warned that Israel's restrictions on aid have contributed to a man-made famine in the besieged enclave.

Since March 2, Israel has stalled on implementing a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, and has kept Gaza’s border crossings shut, leaving humanitarian aid trucks stranded along the frontier.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Hamas proposed the release of 200 Palestinians serving life sentences and 2,000 others detained by Israeli forces in Gaza since October 2023 in exchange for 10 living hostages.

The original framework, reportedly accepted by Israel, included the release of 125 lifers and 1,200 detainees.

Related TRT Global - We will wipe out Palestinians in Gaza, make it completely Jewish: Israeli minister

Washington and Tel Aviv pull back

“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas,” Witkoff said on X.

He added that Washington would now explore “alternative options” to secure the hostages’ release and improve stability in Gaza, but did not elaborate further.