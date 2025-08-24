WORLD
2 min read
Iran’s Supreme Leader says disputes with US 'insoluble', rejects direct nuclear talks
Ali Khamenei blames US 'aggressive approach' for deep rift, rejects calls for surrender or direct talks with Washington.
Iran’s Supreme Leader says disputes with US 'insoluble', rejects direct nuclear talks
Khamenei added that those who advocate for direct talks with the US are “shallow-minded.” / Photo: AP
August 24, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said disputes between Tehran and Washington are “insoluble,” vowing that Iran “will not subdue” to the US.

“Enemies have failed to weaken Iran through war,” Khamenei said in statements carried by state media.

He said on Sunday that there were “attempts to create division inside Iran,” without specifying the nature of these attempts or who was behind them.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s calls for Iran to “surrender,” Khamenei said the Iranian people “are deeply offended by such a great insult and will stand with all its strength against those who harbor such a false expectation.”

Trump had urged Tehran in June to agree to “unconditional surrender” to US demands, according to media reports.

Facing internal questions over Tehran’s refusal to hold direct nuclear negotiations with Washington, Khamenei called the disputes “insoluble”, adding that those who advocate for direct talks with the US are “shallow-minded.”

Recommended

He attributed the prolonged rift with the US to what he described as Washington’s “aggressive posture.”

Khamenei said “national unity” within Iran has deepened and strengthened in response to “US and Israeli aggression,” and he emphasised the need to maintain that unity.

Tensions escalated in June when Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities. The 12-day conflict ended under a US-brokered ceasefire on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict