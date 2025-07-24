At least 12 people have been killed and over 30 wounded during a day of intense clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, as both nations exchanged air strikes and artillery fire near their disputed border.

The violence on Thursday, the deadliest in years, prompted regional and international concern, though both governments have signalled openness to dialogue.

While the origins of Thursday’s flare-up remain contested, with both sides accusing the other of initiating fire, officials later stated that the situation along the border had “calmed down” by the evening.

Efforts to mediate are already underway.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), spoke with both leaders and urged an “immediate ceasefire.”

He welcomed what he called “positive signals” from both Bangkok and Phnom Penh and offered Malaysia’s help in facilitating talks.

The Thai Health Ministry confirmed that the dead included a child and a soldier.

Among the 31 wounded were seven soldiers.

Cambodia has not officially reported casualties, but Thai officials accused Cambodian rockets of striking multiple civilian areas, while Cambodian media alleged Thai F-16 fighter jets damaged the UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear Temple.