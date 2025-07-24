WORLD
2 min read
Uneasy calm in Thailand, Cambodia, as Malaysia steps in to ease tensions
As deadly border clashes rattle Thailand and Cambodia, Malaysia’s prime minister says both sides are showing signs of openness to dialogue and an immediate ceasefire.
Uneasy calm in Thailand, Cambodia, as Malaysia steps in to ease tensions
Thai forces say that they have destroyed two Cambodian tanks and regained control of territory near the Preah Vihear Temple. (Photo: AFP) / AFP
July 24, 2025

At least 12 people have been killed and over 30 wounded during a day of intense clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, as both nations exchanged air strikes and artillery fire near their disputed border. 

The violence on Thursday, the deadliest in years, prompted regional and international concern, though both governments have signalled openness to dialogue.

While the origins of Thursday’s flare-up remain contested, with both sides accusing the other of initiating fire, officials later stated that the situation along the border had “calmed down” by the evening.

Efforts to mediate are already underway.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), spoke with both leaders and urged an “immediate ceasefire.”

He welcomed what he called “positive signals” from both Bangkok and Phnom Penh and offered Malaysia’s help in facilitating talks.

The Thai Health Ministry confirmed that the dead included a child and a soldier.

Among the 31 wounded were seven soldiers.

Cambodia has not officially reported casualties, but Thai officials accused Cambodian rockets of striking multiple civilian areas, while Cambodian media alleged Thai F-16 fighter jets damaged the UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear Temple.

Recommended

Amid the escalating conflict, both countries closed schools and reported displacements of civilians on either side of the border.

Cambodian military officials claimed to have retained control over key border landmarks, including the Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabey temples, as well as the Mom Tei area.

RelatedTRT Global - Thailand recalls its ambassador, expels Cambodian envoy over border row

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet condemned what he described as “premeditated military aggression” by Thailand and urged the UN Security Council to intervene.

“We have no choice but to respond with military force,” he said, while maintaining Cambodia’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said his country had not declared war and emphasised the need to halt fighting before entering any negotiations. “What is happening is just armed clashes,” he told reporters, calling for calm and dialogue.

RelatedTRT Global - Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets and rockets in deadly border row, 12 dead

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia