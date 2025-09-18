WORLD
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
The ministers pledged to link national defence systems more closely to counter any potential threats or acts of aggression.
Defence ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced a package of steps on Thursday to strengthen collective security. / Reuters
September 18, 2025

Defence ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced a package of steps on Thursday to strengthen collective security after Israel’s September 9 air strike on Qatar.

In a joint statement, the Gulf Joint Defence Council said members agreed to step up intelligence sharing through the Unified Military Command, provide a common air operations picture across the Gulf, and accelerate work on a joint ballistic missile early warning system.

The ministers, meeting in Doha, also endorsed updating joint defence plans, holding coordination drills between operations and air defence centres within three months, and conducting a large-scale aerial exercise.

They pledged to link national defence systems more closely to counter “any potential threats or acts of aggression”.

Chaired by Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, the emergency session brought together senior officials from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The council condemned “in the strongest terms this dangerous military attack”, calling Israel’s strike on Doha a “serious escalation” and a “gross violation of international law and the UN Charter”.

The attack on Qatar, it stressed, “was an attack on all GCC states.”

The ministers vowed support for any measures Doha takes to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while warning that the strike also undermined Qatar’s mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement followed a separate meeting of Gulf military chiefs in Doha on Wednesday, which focused on bolstering deterrence and reviewing regional threats.

Israel's attack on Qatar last week heightened concerns, and in its aftermath, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a formal mutual defence pact.

Even though senior Saudi officials denied any relation and attributed the deal to years of discussions, the pact could shift the strategic calculus in a complex region.

The September 9 Israeli air strike on Doha killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, drawing sharp condemnation from Qatar, which vowed accountability and stressed its right to defend its sovereignty.

The attack came even as Doha, together with Egypt and the US, was mediating indirect talks between Hamas and Israel for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

