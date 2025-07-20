Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round and became the undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time.

The undefeated southpaw retained on Saturday his WBA, WBC and WBO belts and regained the IBF belt he relinquished just over a year ago.

The Ukrainian dropped Dubois with a heavy left midway through the fifth round to end the bout at a packed Wembley Stadium.

This marks the second time he had beaten Dubois, at 27 some 11 years his junior, after a ninth-round stoppage success in Krakow, Poland, in 2023.