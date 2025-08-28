The Israeli war in Gaza is often measured by what is immediately visible: casualties, destroyed infrastructure, and waves of displacement. Yet conflict leaves another, less visible mark—one that can shape the very biology of those who endure it.
For Palestinians, the trauma of war may extend beyond the present, potentially affecting the health and genetic makeup of future generations.
Advances in epigenetics and neuroscience reveal that extreme stress, malnutrition, and exposure to toxins can leave lasting molecular traces.
Until recently, scientists rarely considered that such experiences might be passed down through generations.
“But today we know, thanks to developments in epigenetics and neuroscience, that traumatic experiences, malnutrition, and exposure to toxins—such as those related to war—affect not only the present but also the future, says Busra Teke, a neurogenetics expert, in an interview with TRT World.
“These experiences create differences that can be observed in the generations to come.”
For Palestinian children today, enduring extreme hunger and deprivation may leave epigenetic marks that alter DNA patterns, carrying the imprint of trauma into the future.
Genetic effects of war
Epigenetic research shows that war can “write itself into the body,” encoding political violence into biological memory. For Palestinians, it means a future where children may inherit not only the history of their people but also its physiological scars.
Teke explains that trauma from war in Palestine differs from typical post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Unlike trauma that occurs and ends, Palestinians have lived under continuous conflict for more than 75 years.
“Because there is no ‘post’ stage, this is not PTSD. It is a trauma that never ends, constantly relived, with people living in a perpetual state of alertness,” she says.
This has led researchers to introduce a term called Continuous Traumatic Stress Disorder (CTSD), which is considered more dangerous than PTSD because the threat is constant and unpredictable.
Chronic stress prevents the brain from functioning normally, exhausts the body, and increases vulnerability to disease. Psychologically, it can lead to despair and helplessness. Biologically, prolonged stress raises stress hormones, disrupting body and brain systems.
For a Palestinian child today, at least three previous generations have transmitted trauma, while the child continues to experience trauma directly. Both inherited and personal trauma accumulate, placing future generations at even greater risk.
In typical PTSD cases, children may inherit trauma symptoms without experiencing the trauma themselves. In Gaza, Palestinian children experience both direct and inherited trauma, a dual burden with severe long-term consequences.
The long-term consequences
Early research on epigenetic transmission focused on Holocaust survivors. Teke notes that today, we witness similar patterns in Palestinian populations.
Currently, serious war crimes are being committed, with Palestinians exposed to toxins, heavy metals, war gases, and radiation that cause DNA damage and epigenetic silencing. In particular, Israel’s use of white phosphorus represents one of the greatest threats to both the present and the future.
“White phosphorus is not just a weapon—it burns through cells, DNA, and collective identity, and will be remembered in history for its devastating impact,” says Teke. “As an incendiary weapon, it has both acute and long-term effects, serving as proof that war can leave multigenerational damage.”
Mothers, fathers, and children in Gaza are experiencing trauma, malnutrition, and toxin exposure all at once.
This means that while they endure these conditions, their brain cells are recording the trauma into neural pathways to be passed down, and their reproductive cells (sperm and egg) are also carrying these epigenetic changes to the next generation.
As a result, future generations—though they may never directly experience the trauma—will still exhibit different methylation patterns and genetic changes as if they had, Teke adds.
Secondary trauma doesn’t just affect those who experience violence firsthand, it also impacts those who witness it.
Through the brain’s mirror neuron system, watching suffering, particularly in children, can trigger stress and biological responses in empathetic individuals.
“Secondary trauma can lead to psychological symptoms, empathy fatigue, and even biological changes,” notes Teke. In this way, collective memory becomes intertwined with biological memory.
Even those who believe they are unaffected—or who avoid looking—can carry its imprint at the genetic level.
Interventions
For Palestinians, solutions remain elusive under conditions of ongoing violence and restricted medical infrastructure. Still, experts point to potential areas of resilience. Strong family bonds and collective solidarity can act as protective factors.
“Epigenetics also teaches us something hopeful: lived experiences are not destiny. With the right interventions, epigenetic modifications can be reversed. Therefore, we must not resign ourselves to saying that Palestinians will suffer for life,” Teke says.
Supporting Palestinians through solidarity, amplifying their voices, and providing psychological aid can reduce stress and cortisol levels, potentially mitigating long-term epigenetic consequences.
“The greatest help we can offer is solidarity and amplifying their voices. Psychologically and neurologically, providing support can truly make a difference,” she says.