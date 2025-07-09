Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his country's "unwavering" commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Türkiye in diverse fields, including trade, investment, technology, and defence.

During a meeting on Wednesday with the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Guler in Islamabad, Sharif underscored the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye that remain deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect, a statement from his office said.

Sharif was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik and other senior officials, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The premier also expressed satisfaction over the "positive" trajectory of bilateral relations.

Recalling his interactions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the year, including the most recent meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the 17th ECO Summit, Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad’s "firm" resolve to transform Pakistan-Türkiye relations into a strategic partnership in the days to come.

Welcoming the convening of the Joint Commission’s meeting, co-chaired by Dar and Fidan, he expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries would attain further momentum, leading to the bolstering of cooperation in multifaceted areas.