TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif receives Turkish foreign, defence ministers in Islamabad, underscoring the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
The premier expressed satisfaction over the "positive" trajectory of bilateral relations. / AA
July 9, 2025

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his country's "unwavering" commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Türkiye in diverse fields, including trade, investment, technology, and defence.

During a meeting on Wednesday with the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Guler in Islamabad, Sharif underscored the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye that remain deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect, a statement from his office said.

Sharif was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik and other senior officials, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The premier also expressed satisfaction over the "positive" trajectory of bilateral relations.

Recalling his interactions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the year, including the most recent meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the 17th ECO Summit, Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad’s "firm" resolve to transform Pakistan-Türkiye relations into a strategic partnership in the days to come.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation growing: Erdogan

Welcoming the convening of the Joint Commission’s meeting, co-chaired by Dar and Fidan, he expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries would attain further momentum, leading to the bolstering of cooperation in multifaceted areas.

Recommended

While reiterating the commitment of both countries to continue their strong and unwavering support for each other’s core interests, he emphasised the need for closer coordination between the two sides amidst the fast-evolving regional and global environment.

Sharif expressed his deepest gratitude to the Turkish nation and leadership for their "steadfast" support of Pakistan during its recent hostilities with India.

Stressing the need for concerted efforts by both sides to enhance bilateral trade to attain the mutually agreed target of $5 billion, he highlighted Islamabad’s investor-friendly policies and invited Turkish companies to expand their investment footprint in Pakistan.

He also invited the Turkish side to share its expertise to assist in Pakistan’s structural reforms, economic growth, and development efforts.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia

Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties