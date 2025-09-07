WORLD
Poland scrambles jets amid Russian strikes on western Ukraine
Poland and NATO jets on high alert as Russia targets western Ukraine, with air defences fully activated, Polish armed forces say.
(FILE) Polish jet fighter F-16 flies during a military exercise near Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. / Reuters
September 7, 2025

Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Sunday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, the operational command of the Polish armed forces said.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the operational command said in a post on X.

At 0030 GMT, nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.

