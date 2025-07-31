The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on more than 115 individuals, entities, and vessels allegedly involved in transporting oil and petroleum products from Iran and Russia in violation of US sanctions.

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday the network is overseen by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader who was sanctioned by Washington in 2020.

The agency described the move as the largest Iran-related sanctions action since 2018.

"The Shamkhani family’s shipping empire highlights how the Iranian regime elites leverage their positions to accrue massive wealth and fund the regime’s dangerous behaviour," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"The over 115 sanctions issued today are the largest to-date since the Trump administration implemented our campaign of maximum pressure on Iran," he added.