Paris is not just the fashion capital of the world. It is also a port of call for perfume lovers. With around 100 million visitors each year, the city boasts a rich history of fragrance craftsmanship and an array of destinations where you can explore, shop, and even create your own signature scent.

As a passionate perfume enthusiast and collector who has spent years searching for the perfect scent, I have always been captivated by the idea of visiting the world’s most prestigious hub of fragrance.

Before my trip, I conducted extensive research to uncover the best places to explore and the most enticing destinations for a true fragrance lover. I gathered all the essential details to craft the perfect perfume tour.

These days, you can order any fragrance you want online, but if you are eager to dive deeper into the world of perfumery and embark on an unforgettable olfactory journey, these destinations will offer just that.

Galeries Lafayette Haussmann: A Fragrance Wonderland

A great place to start your perfume journey is Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, an iconic shopping destination in the heart of Paris. Beneath its breathtaking stained-glass dome, you’ll find an extensive selection of luxury perfume boutiques, including Guerlain, Chanel, and Dior. If you’re looking to experience the finest fragrances in one location, this is the place to be.

Niche Perfumery: Discovering Rare and Exclusive Scents

For those who seek something beyond mainstream fragrances, Jovoy and Nose are must-visit perfumeries. These boutiques specialise in rare and niche scents from brands such as Stephane Humbert Lucas, Xerjoff, Orto Parisi, and Nishane. While Jovoy is more well-known, Nose also offers a highly curated selection.

If you’re on the hunt for truly unique perfumes, don’t miss Dover Street Market Paris. This concept store carries rare and avant-garde fragrances that you won’t easily find elsewhere.

Fragonard Perfume Museum: A Journey Through Scented History