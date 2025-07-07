A federal bench trial began in Boston on Monday over a lawsuit challenging Trump’s immigration crackdown that targeted international students and faculty involved in pro-Palestinian protests and political activity.

Filed by several university associations against US President Donald Trump and members of his administration, the lawsuit accuses the government of orchestrating a campaign of arrests and deportations in retaliation for constitutionally protected speech.

The plaintiffs are seeking a ruling from US District Judge William Young that the policy violates both the First Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law governing how agencies craft and implement regulations.

“Noncitizen students and faculty across the United States have been terrified into silence,” the plaintiffs wrote in a pretrial brief. “They’re avoiding protests, scrubbing social media, and self-censoring in classrooms and publications.”

Activism suppressed, voices silenced

The plaintiffs argue that the policy, though never formally codified, was carried out through a series of administrative actions, guidance memos, and public statements aimed at suppressing political dissent, particularly criticism of Israel.

Scholars expected to testify will describe how fear of surveillance and detention drove them to abandon advocacy for Palestinian human rights or scholarship seen as politically sensitive.

Among them is Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate, who spent 104 days in federal immigration detention before being released last month.

His case, cited in the lawsuit, became emblematic of the alleged crackdown after Trump called Khalil’s arrest “the first of many to come.”

Another plaintiff, Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Türkiye, was held in a Louisiana immigration facility for six weeks after being detained on a Boston sidewalk.

Her arrest followed the publication of an op-ed critical of her university’s stance on Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The plaintiffs allege the Trump administration provided universities with names of students and faculty to monitor, launched a covert social media surveillance program, and issued internal guidance to revoke visas and green cards of those tied to campus protests.