It begins with a beat — but not the kind you dance to. For Sonita Alizadeh, Afghanistan’s first professional rapper , the rhythm is rebellion, and the lyrics are a lifeline.

At the NEXT 2025 organised by TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday, the Afghan activist, artist, and educator took the stage not with spectacle, but with a quiet intensity that comes only from having survived what many do not.

“I use music to talk about child marriage issues that are related to human rights,” Sonita told TRT World, her words belying the gravity of her journey.

This year, the Afghan rapper is set to publish her first book, Sonita, chronicling her journey from near-child bride to global activist — a testament to the power of voice and resistance.

Sonita’s path to international advocacy was neither planned nor paved. Twice — at the ages of 10 and 16 — she was nearly sold into marriage.

“At that age, it feels like you don’t really have anyone to support you, to listen to you,” she said. “You only have two options: you can give up, or you can risk everything you have — including your life. And this was the only choice for me — to risk my life.”

From ‘Daughters for Sale’ to a global stage

Born in Herat city of western Afghanistan, Sonita fled the Taliban rule as a child with her family, seeking refuge in Iran. There, she began a new life as an undocumented Afghan immigrant. It was in Tehran — while learning to read and write at an NGO-run school for refugees — that she found her voice in poetry and music.

It was an unlikely spark — Iranian rapper Yas and Eminem’s music — that opened a channel for her defiance. “When I heard Eminem rapping, I was like, this is it. I want to tell my story — the story of my friends who came to class with bruises on their faces.”

Defying Iran’s laws that prohibited women from singing publicly, she recorded songs about being a refugee, about war, and about the burdens placed on girls. Her breakout video Daughters for Sale - where Sonita raps in Persian language - didn’t just tell those stories — it shouted them.

She uploaded it to YouTube as her family once again tried to force her into marriage so that her brother could afford his own wedding.

The video went viral, triggering global attention and, eventually, her family’s change of heart. “It was my scream,” she said. That scream earned her a scholarship to study in the US and ignited a global movement.

Her journey was captured in the Sundance award-winning documentary Sonita . A Global Rhodes Scholar, she has been widely recognised for her activism, earning honours such as MTV Europe’s Generation Change Award, the Freedom Prize and a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. And earlier this month, she was honoured at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity .

Yet for Sonita, staying true to those roots remains non-negotiable. “With art, especially rap, it’s risky because your message can be interpreted in many ways. I not only put out the music, but I also have conversations with people who follow my work, to make sure they understand what I’m trying to say.”

Activism as exhaustion — and refusal