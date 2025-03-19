Washington, DC — John F Kennedy wasn't just the 35th president of the United States. He was an image — of youth, charm and leadership. His words carried the weight of a new era. His presence lit up a room, and his very existence seemed to embody America's future.

That future came to a crashing halt in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

The shots fired in Dealey Plaza on Elm Street did more than kill a debonair president. They fractured America's confidence in itself. They birthed an era of doubt, of whispered conspiracies, of classified files locked away in government vaults.



Now, six decades later, the final trove of JFK assassination records — 64,000 pages of once-secret documents — has been unsealed following an order by President Donald Trump, many without the redactions.

However, the question remains: Do they finally reveal the full story, or do they only deepen the mystery?

The latest documents offer a window into the climate of fear at the time surrounding US relations with the Soviet Union shortly after the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 nearly led to a nuclear war, according to Reuters news agency.

Many of the documents reflected the work by investigators to learn more about assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's time in the Soviet Union and track his movements in the months leading up to Kennedy's assassination.

The pieces that never quite fit

The official story has always been simple: a lone gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald, fired the fatal shots. The Warren Commission sealed that version into history. Case closed.



But buried within the newly declassified pages is a story far more tangled — one where the facts are murky, and the truth is just out of reach.



Oswald and the Russians: A long-classified CIA memo from 1991 suggests the Soviets never trusted Oswald. Moscow thought he was unstable, even doubting his ability to handle a rifle.

Yet intelligence files show that Soviet agents monitored him closely. If he wasn't working for them, why did they care so much? And why did American intelligence dismiss the possibility that he was being used as a pawn in a bigger game?

The Cuban connection: Just weeks before the assassination, Oswald turned up in Mexico City, visiting both the Soviet and Cuban embassies. A newly surfaced memo describes an intercepted phone call where he spoke with a known KGB officer.

The CIA was listening. They were tracking movements, wiretapping embassies. Yet, somehow, Oswald slipped through the cracks.

Shadows of espionage: The documents offer a rare peek into Cold War spycraft—covert wiretaps, surveillance operations, cryptic memos.

The CIA went to great lengths to keep its methods hidden, redacting details for decades. But one question remains: What exactly did they know in those weeks leading up to Kennedy's murder?

Mafia, the FBI and unanswered questions