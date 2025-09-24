Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa has warned the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that Israeli actions in the region risk igniting fresh crises, in a landmark address marking the first time a Syrian leader has spoken at the world body since 1967.

In a speech heavy on promises of reform and reconciliation, Sharaa said Damascus would continue to honour the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Israel but urged the international community to "stand by Syria in the face of dangers" and to respect its sovereignty.

"Those responsible for bloodshed will face accountability," the Syrian president said, pledging to open a new chapter in Syria's history with "peace, stability and prosperity".

Sharaa expressed gratitude to countries that have supported Syria during its transition, mentioning Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Arab and other Muslim countries, as well as the United States and the European Union.

His appearance comes months after the ouster of his long-ruling predecessor, marking what observers say could be the beginning of a dramatic reset in Syria's regional and international posture.

Related TRT World - Ex-CIA chief hails Syria’s leader as 'powerful, clear' in New York dialogue

Syrians gather outside UN headquarters to welcome al Sharaa in historic appearance

Hundreds of Syrians gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday to welcome President Ahmad al Sharaa ahead of his historic address to the UN General Assembly, the first by a Syrian head of state since 1967.