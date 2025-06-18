Washington, DC — Los Angeles is seeing calm as the mayor has ended the curfew while President Donald Trump is struggling to maintain control of California troops deployed to the city where raids on immigrants have intensified.

California officials have accused Trump of adding fuel to the fire by sending 4,000 of the state's National Guard troops — as well as 700 Marines — to the second-largest American city.

Trump disregarded the objections of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who would typically oversee the troops.

A judge deemed the Republican president's actions "illegal", but a higher court paused this after an appeal, citing an "intrusion" on presidential authority.

Against this backdrop, TRT World spoke with Doug Rand, a former senior advisor to director of (US Citizenship and Immigration Services), to assess whether Trump's policies risk fracturing the US immigration system.

"I think that the Trump administration is pursuing a very indiscriminate deportation policy where they've told enforcement officers to meet certain arrest numbers on a daily basis and to cast the widest possible net," Rand tells TRT World.

Unlike previous administrations that prioritised public safety, "they're going after anybody who is here without permission, even if they're a grandmother or a high school student or an agricultural worker."

Rand believes this approach is fuelling the largely peaceful protests in Los Angeles, saying, "That's what's triggering the mostly peaceful protests in Los Angeles."

Legal residents and US citizens not spared

The climate of fear is not confined to undocumented immigrants, Rand warns.

"It's not just undocumented immigrants, it's immigrants who have temporary visas, it's even lawful permanent residents, it's US citizens married to immigrants… lawful permanent residents getting picked up… people showing up for their legal immigration interviews, and suddenly finding themselves being arrested by immigration enforcement."

He adds: "This is an intentional effort to create fear and a sense of not being welcome for a large population of people who were not born here, and not just those who are undocumented."

On the scale of ICE raids, Rand notes, "the scale is the same as it's always been, because there's only so many ICE officers… In the prior administration, the official policy was, go after undocumented immigrants who have a criminal record… And in the current administration, they've thrown that out the window and said, go after the easiest person you can find."

Targets now include "low-hanging fruit" — individuals found in schools, churches, or courtrooms.

Rand is blunt about the implications for civil liberties.

"This administration does not respect people's due process rights."