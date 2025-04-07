For over seven decades, Israel has systematically violated international law while facing little to no real consequences for its oppression of the Palestinian people.

However, the shield appears to be cracking since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza, with Tel Aviv facing an unprecedented wave of legal challenges.

Among the several cases against Israel, one France-based international law expert offers a different path to justice.

Dr Omer Shatz, an international lawyer and counsel at the ICC, has identified a legal angle few had pursued. For him, proving genocide isn’t the only route. The crime of “incitement to genocide” stands on its own – and in Israel’s case, it’s much easier to prove.

Based on public and explicit statements by Israeli leaders, Shatz filed a 170-page submission to the ICC, accusing eight Israeli officials of inciting genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The submission was the result of over a year of research conducted with his students at Sciences Po’s Master’s programme in Human Rights, where Shatz lectures.

Among those named in the ICC submission as having incited genocide are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Defence Minister Israel Katz, journalist Zvi Yehezkeli, and former IDF Major General Giora Eiland.

Here, Dr Shatz explains why this approach is different, how incitement to genocide functions as a legal charge, and why this case may offer one of the most promising paths to holding Israeli leaders accountable.

Edited excerpts:

TRT WORLD: What is incitement to genocide, and why did you choose to pursue this legal route? Could you explain how your case differs from other legal actions against Israel so far?

OMER SHATZ: An incitement to genocide is an act of directly and publicly calling others to commit genocide. Our case differs from other submissions as it is the first ICC case to focus on this unique crime, showing that it can be independently prosecuted, that is, irrespective of whether genocide has been committed or not, or can be proven or not.

While the common view is that the ICC can prosecute four international crimes –aggression, genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity– we show that, in fact, there is a fifth prosecutable crime, incitement to genocide.

For example, aiding and abetting the war crime of starvation requires proof that the main crime, starvation, has been committed. The fact that incitement to genocide stands on its own means that the ICC prosecutor can and indeed must investigate and prosecute this crime even if he believes that genocide has not actually occurred, or that it occurred but it would be difficult to prove it.

How do you prove that incitement to genocide has occurred? What kind of evidence do you rely on?

OS: Incitement to genocide is a speech-based crime. It occurs when someone directly and publicly calls on others to commit a genocidal act. In this case, the intended audience of such incitement is IDF soldiers on the ground, who were the addressees of inciting statements made by senior officials and public figures and disseminated via mainstream and social media.

There are two key characteristics to the incitement that typically accompanies genocides. The first is the process through which the targeted population is dehumanised, in this case, Palestinians in Gaza: calling the members of the targeted group cockroaches, human animals, Amalek and so on.

The second is the process through which the atrocious acts towards the group are normalised, blurring the distinction between civilians and combatants, innocent ‘non-involved’ and people taking direct part in the hostilities, in order to justify the mass killings, injuries, starvation and forced displacement of children and women, teachers, doctors, journalists and so on.

Your case outlines three key and innovative arguments for prosecuting incitement to genocide at the ICC. Can you walk us through them and explain why this approach is significant?