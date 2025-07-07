Thick columns of volcanic ash burst into the sky after Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted, the country's Geology Agency said.

The eruption on Monday sent a column of volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometres into the sky, depositing ash on villages.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The volcano unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes, said the agency that had increased the volcano’s alert status to the highest level after an eruption on June 18.

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki last November resulted in at least nine people being killed, while dozens were wounded.