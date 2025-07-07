CLIMATE
1 min read
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Authorities said a column of volcanic ash shot up as high as 18 kilometres into the sky.
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
#NHV46 : Indonesia volcano erupts / AFP
July 7, 2025

Thick columns of volcanic ash burst into the sky after Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted, the country's Geology Agency said.

The eruption on Monday sent a column of volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometres into the sky, depositing ash on villages.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The volcano unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes, said the agency that had increased the volcano’s alert status to the highest level after an eruption on June 18.

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki last November resulted in at least nine people being killed, while dozens were wounded.

RelatedIndonesia volcano eruption leaves casualties, dozen missing
Recommended

The 1,584-metre mountain also erupted in March but caused no casualties.

It is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the district of Flores Timur.

Indonesia has 120 active volcanoes and sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a string of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

Also, dozens of neighbourhoods in the capital, Jakarta, were inundated due to heavy rain that has been pouring since Saturday, the local English daily Jakarta Globe reported on Monday.

Explore
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
India alerts Pakistan: Another cross-border flooding imminent
Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people
Landslide, cloudburst kill Kashmiri family as rescue teams rush in
Pakistan evacuates over a million as Punjab hit by worst floods in decades
Erdogan offers condolences, vows Türkiye's support as floods devastate Pakistan
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
Why Mexico will not meet its water treaty commitments to the US by October 24
By Noureldein Ghanem
Vietnam evacuates tens of thousands ahead of Typhoon Kajiki
Fresh rain spell kills 13 in northwestern Pakistan
Chinese tourist city Sanya shuts down as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Record wildfires scorching Spain and Portugal
Pakistan issues new flood alerts in south as rescue efforts continue amid deadly northwest deluge