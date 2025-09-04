WORLD
1 min read
Google services back online after outage hits millions across regions
Dozens of countries reported hour-long disruptions to YouTube, Gmail and Maps.
Google services back online after outage hits millions across regions
Google has yet to comment on the cause of the disruption. / Reuters
September 4, 2025

Access to Google services was restored Thursday after a region-wide outage cut off millions of users across dozens of countries, with disruptions reported in platforms including YouTube, Gmail and Maps.

Monitoring site DownDetector said reports of outages surged around 10 am local time (0700 GMT), as users struggled to access multiple Google services including Chrome and Google Translate.

The disruption lasted for roughly an hour before easing around 0800 GMT.

Turkish Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan confirmed the outage, saying it affected Türkiye and much of Europe.

“Google, Android, and related services are experiencing an outage spanning Türkiye and Europe,” Sayan said.

Recommended

“Our National Cyber Incident Response Center has requested a technical report from Google regarding the cause of the outage. We are closely monitoring the situation,” he added.

Google has yet to comment on the cause of the disruption.

“There was a surge in reports starting at 7:10 GMT and lasting for the past hour. During the outage we received reports from Türkiye, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Croatia, Serbia, Armenia, Romania, Netherlands, Germany and 38 other countries,” wrote tracker website Outage Report.

Some users also reported problems accessing Spotify during the outage.

RelatedTRT Global - What happens if Google goes down?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games