Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), has accused Israel of deliberately causing the starvation in besieged Gaza through attempts to replace the UN-coordinated humanitarian system with the controversial "politically motivated" Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Forced starvation in Gaza "has been largely shaped by the deliberate attempts to replace the UN-coordinated humanitarian system through the politically motivated 'GHF'," Lazzarini said on X on Saturday.

"It is a so-called 'aid system' responsible for the killing of nearly 1,400 starving people," he added.

Lazzarini said that the forced starvation and humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave have been deepened by Israel's blocking UNRWA from delivering any aid for five months.

"Sidelining & weakening UNRWA has nothing to do with claims of aid diversion to armed groups," he said.

Punishment for living in Gaza