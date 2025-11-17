Shaken and propelled by anguish after meeting numerous grieving families affected by suicide, a question naturally arose: could there be a safe space for a women’s group, a place to heal from grief and depression? This question became the catalyst for connecting Dr. Potdar with the NGO Manaswini, with the film aiming to create more than just a narrative, but also a safe space for women, each at different stages of their grief. In this way, through group therapy and by sharing their grief and stories of resilience, we hoped they could find strength and healing.

Dr. Potdar is an activist and a psychologist who has worked on preventing farmer suicides and conducting workshops for male farmers centering around depression, since 2014.

Manaswini, the women’s wing of NGO MANAVLOK, has been combating violence and discrimination against women since 1984. Additionally, Maharashtra has a longstanding culture of empowerment through women’s financial savings groups in villages since independence.

Eventually, the group turned into a friendship group which questioned the traditional social and patriarchal norms and taboos; asking questions like “Why don’t women farmers commit suicide?”, and celebrating festivals that society had ostracised them from. It also became, quite simply, a place to meet friends. The women shared practical life recipes for dealing with bureaucracy, such as getting a new gas connection, where to send kids to school, and so on.

I’ve always wondered if the impact of the film is only after the film is made, distributed and seen, or can the prolonged process of documentary itself be a structure to affect change. The film-making process thus endeavored to be a bridge to bring the changemakers - psychologist, women, and the local agencies together.

