Israeli forces have opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid, killing at least nine and wounding several others, in southern Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu on Sunday that the Palestinian civilians were shot and killed near an aid distribution centre operated by the controversial US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in Rafah.

The Israeli forces at the sites of GHF have routinely opened fire on starving Palestinian civilians in acts that rights groups say amount to serious violations of international law and war crimes.

Mass casualty incidents have taken place on a near-daily basis at or near the four sites operated by the GHF, which operates in coordination with the Israeli military, according to rights groups.

At least 859 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to obtain aid at GHF sites between May 27 and July 31, according to the United Nations.