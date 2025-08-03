WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians waiting for aid, killing at least nine
Mass casualty incidents take place on a near-daily basis at or near the four sites operated by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
A person reacts during the funeral of Palestinians, who were killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid, in Gaza City, August 2, 2025. / Reuters
August 3, 2025

Israeli forces have opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid, killing at least nine and wounding several others, in southern Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu on Sunday that the Palestinian civilians were shot and killed near an aid distribution centre operated by the controversial US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in Rafah.

The Israeli forces at the sites of GHF have routinely opened fire on starving Palestinian civilians in acts that rights groups say amount to serious violations of international law and war crimes.

Mass casualty incidents have taken place on a near-daily basis at or near the four sites operated by the GHF, which operates in coordination with the Israeli military, according to rights groups.

At least 859 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to obtain aid at GHF sites between May 27 and July 31, according to the United Nations.

Recommended

The UN says that the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza is a direct result of Israel's use of starvation of civilians as a weapon of war, as well as its continued blockade of aid and basic services.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2, it has shut down all crossings, worsening humanitarian conditions in the besieged Palestinian enclave. As a result of this blockade, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification platform says "worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in Gaza".

On Saturday, a Palestinian teen, identified as 17-year-old Atef Abu Khater, died from severe malnutrition in Gaza. Khater succumbed to complications related to prolonged hunger and lack of access to adequate nutrition.

His passing brought the total death toll from Israeli-induced starvation in Gaza since October 2023 to 163, which included at least 93 children.

